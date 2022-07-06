Lebanon hopes to repatriate Syrian refugees within months

KAREEM CHEHAYEB

The Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese minister says the government hopes to start repatriating Syrian refugees within months. Lebanon hosts over 1 million Syrian refugees who fled the decade-old conflict, but the authorities say that has worsened the country’s crippled economy. Issam Charafeddine, the Lebanese Minister of the Displaced, told The Associated Press in an interview that the Syrian government has guaranteed security for refugees returning to safe areas, and that he is scheduled to visit Damascus next week. The United Nations opposes involuntary returns to Syria. Rights groups say they have documented cases of arrests, torture, and other human rights violations to refugees who are returned to Syria.