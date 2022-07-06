Student charged in southern Sweden high-school killing

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Prosecutors say an 18-year-old man who attacked and killed two teachers with a knife and an ax at a high school in southern Sweden in March has been charged with two counts of murder. The man, who was a student at the school in Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city, was arrested at the scene on March 21. He wasn’t previously known to the police and had no criminal record. His name was not released. His lawyer told Swedish media that his acts were “completely inexplicable” and that the attack was not aimed at the school or the two teachers.