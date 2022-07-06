‘Taken too soon’: Remembering Highland Park shooting victims

By CLAIRE SAVAGE and HARM VENHUIZEN

The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Police on Wednesday announced the name of the seventh person to die in the Highland Park parade shooting. The paradegoers were parents and grandparents, avid travelers, dedicated synagogue members and professionals. But in a hail of gunfire, they became the latest victims in a string of horrific mass shootings. The victims are Kevin McCarthy, 37; Irina McCarthy, 35; Katherine Goldstein, 64; Stephen Straus, 88; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78; and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.