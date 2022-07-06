‘Taken too soon’: Remembering Highland Park shooting victims
By CLAIRE SAVAGE and HARM VENHUIZEN
The Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Police on Wednesday announced the name of the seventh person to die in the Highland Park parade shooting. The paradegoers were parents and grandparents, avid travelers, dedicated synagogue members and professionals. But in a hail of gunfire, they became the latest victims in a string of horrific mass shootings. The victims are Kevin McCarthy, 37; Irina McCarthy, 35; Katherine Goldstein, 64; Stephen Straus, 88; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78; and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.