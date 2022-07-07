Beijing mandates COVID vaccines to enter some public spaces

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The Chinese capital has issued a mandate requiring people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before they can enter some public spaces including gyms, museums and libraries. The move has drawn concern from city residents over the sudden policy announcement’s potential impact on their daily lives. Li Ang, a spokesperson for Beijing’s municipal health commission, says the list of public places does not include restaurants and offices. Most of the city’s population is vaccinated, but those who aren’t say they are concerned about the new mandate. The health app that shows a person’s latest PCR test results has been updated to make it easier to also access their vaccination status. The mandate goes into effect on Monday.