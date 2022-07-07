FAA to give airports $1 billion for terminals and upgrades

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it’ll spend nearly $1 billion to upgrade airports around the country. The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday the money will go to 85 airports. The projects include $60 million to upgrade the terminal and bag-handling system at the Denver airport and $50 million apiece for Boston’s Logan Airport and Orlando International Airport in Florida. The main airports in Detroit and Philadelphia will get more than $20 million each to renovate restrooms. The grants are the first installment in $5 billion of airport spending included in a huge infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed last year. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg touts the spending, saying America’s airports need it.