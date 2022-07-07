Heavy rains, unseasonal flood kills 10 in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — At least 10 people — including two children — have been killed by heavy and unseasonal flooding in Afghanistan’s eastern and northern provinces. A statement by the United Nations Friday said the rainfall and consequent flooding also wounded 11 people. The provinces suffering the heaviest casualties and damage were eastern Nangarhar, Nuristan and Ghani and Parwan in country’s north. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said rainfall on July 5 and July 6 caused severe damage to over 280 homes, as well as other infrastructure across nine provinces, including four bridges and eight kilometers (about five miles) of road.