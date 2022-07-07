Man convicted of officer’s murder in holdup gets 30 years

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who was convicted of murder in connection with a 2019 robbery in New York City that led to a police officer’s shooting and death has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. Jagger Freeman was sentenced Thursday in the Feb. 12, 2019, cellphone store holdup that resulted in detective Brian Simonsen’s death. A second officer was wounded. A jury last month found Freeman guilty of charges including second-degree murder in Simonsen’s death. Defense attorney Ronald Nir says Freeman will appeal the conviction. Accomplice Christopher Ransom has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for his role in the detective’s death.