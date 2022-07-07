Man shot by law enforcement on W.Va. highway after chase

BRADLEY, W.Va. (AP) — Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man on a federal highway in West Virginia after they say he fled a vehicle crash scene, stole a pickup truck and led police on a chase. A video of the shooting Wednesday has been circulating on social media. West Virginia State Police identified the man on Thursday as 36-year-old Matthew Scott Jones of Culpeper, Virginia. West Virginia State Police Captain R. A. Maddy said in a news release Thursday that authorities are still investigating what led to the shooting.