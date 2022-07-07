Officer who killed Tamir Rice quickly leaves new police job

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM

Associated Press

The former Cleveland police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 has withdrawn from the police force of a Pennsylvania town amid backlash and media coverage. Timothy Loehmann was sworn in this week as the lone police officer in Tioga. The community of about 600 people is in rural north-central Pennsylvania. Borough council President Steve Hazlett says Loehmann left the position Thursday without having worked a single shift. Hazlett would not say whether council knew of Loehmann’s background when voting to hire him. Tamir’s death prompted nationwide protests over police killings of Black people.