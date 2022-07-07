Tuna catch dries up for Kenya’s local fishing community

By WANJOHI KABUKURU

Associated Press

VANGA, Kenya (AP) — Artisanal fisheries on Kenya’s coast say climate change, overfishing by large foreign vessels and a lack of other job opportunities for coastal communities is draining the Indian Ocean of its yellowfin tuna stocks. The removal of subsidies for large fisheries and stricter fishing catch limits have been discussed by major international regulatory bodies for over a decade, but conservation groups have criticized their lack of action. A study commissioned by the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission at their last session in May hopes to inform future regulations for tuna fisheries and inform adaptation and mitigation measures. But for those on Kenya’s coastline already facing severely depleted stocks, it’s feared it may be too late.