UN delays vote on aid to Syria’s northwest from Turkey

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has delayed an expected vote on extending humanitarian aid deliveries to rebel-held northwest Syria from Turkey after failing to reach a compromise. Russia is demanding an extension of only six months, while many other council members want another year-long mandate. The council has scheduled a meeting for Friday morning, but it is unclear whether there will be further consultations or a vote. Closed discussions among the 15 council members that continued into Thursday evening were unable to bridge differences between rival draft resolutions by Ireland and Norway calling for a year-long extension and Russia demanding six months.