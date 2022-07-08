8 people killed in floods during Hindu pilgrimage in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — At least eight people have died when sudden rains triggered flash floods during an annual Hindu pilgrimage to an icy Himalayan cave in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Officials say an unspecified number of injured devotees were also airlifted to hospitals for treatment. The cloudburst near the cave revered by Hindus sent a wall of water down a gorge and swept away about two dozen camps and two makeshift kitchens. Officials say an estimated 10,000 people were in the mountains when the rains struck. The region’s disaster management department says emergency workers are searching for several missing people.