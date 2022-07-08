Abe impersonated ‘Super Mario’ to promote Tokyo Olympics

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was the country’s central figure in landing the 2020 Olympics for Tokyo. Abe died after being shot while campaigning in western Japan. It was Abe who charmed the closing ceremony of the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. He paraded in a surprise appearance before a 70,000 sellout as Nintendo game character Super Mario. It was an unforgettable reminder that Tokyo was the next host. And it was also Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach that had the final word in March 2020 in postponing the Games for a year in the face of surging COVID-19 deaths.