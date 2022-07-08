Family of man hurt in police van seeks civil rights charges

By PAT EATON-ROBB

Associated Press

The family of a Black man who was seriously injured in the back of a police van in Connecticut is asking federal authorities to file civil rights charges against the officers involved. The police van driver was transporting 36-year-old Randy Cox to a police station in New Haven, Connecticut, on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when he braked suddenly and Cox’s head struck the wall of the van. His family said he remains paralyzed from the chest down. Family members and civil rights attorney Ben Crump argue that Cox’s constitutional rights were violated by officers.