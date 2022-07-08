Feces mailed to Ohio GOP lawmakers; post office investigates

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON

Associated Press/Report for America

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal investigation is underway after feces were sent to Ohio’s 25 Republican state senators. The letters were intercepted by mailroom employees in the Ohio Statehouse and post offices in Cleveland and Akron. Why they were sent is unclear. Senate GOP spokesperson John Fortney says no specific message was included in the letters. The return addresses were deemed fake. Fortney calls the incident “outrageous” and says it was a serious biohazard that could endanger all Statehouse employees. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating and wouldn’t comment on details, including whether the waste was human or animal.