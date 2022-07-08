G-20 diplomats struggle for unity on Ukraine, war’s impact

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Deeply divided top diplomats from the world’s richest and largest developing nations struggled to find common ground over Russia’s war in Ukraine and its global impacts. Talks were knocked off balance by two unrelated and unexpected political developments far from the Indonesian resort of Bali where they were meeting. Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 heard an emotional plea for unity from their Indonesian host. Yet, consensus appeared to remain elusive amid deepening East-West splits driven by China and Russia on one side and the United States and Europe on the other. The meeting opened only hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned and was just underway when former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot. Both men are well known to the G-20 family.