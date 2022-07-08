Portugal on wildfire alert amid heat wave and severe drought

By BARRY HATTON

Associated Press

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s government has declared an eight-day state of alert due to a heightened risk of wildfires. The drought-stricken country is preparing for a heat wave packing temperatures as high as 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit). Declaring a state of alert gives the government temporary authority to order precautionary measures. The restrictions adopted on Friday include barring public access to forests deemed to be at special risk, banning the use of farm machinery that might produce sparks, and outlawing fireworks that are commonly used at summer festivals. The European Commission says climate change has the continent facing one of its hardest years for natural disasters such as droughts and wildfires.