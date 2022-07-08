Services planned for 3 Highland Park parade shooting victims

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Mourners are preparing to gather for services to remember three of the seven people killed when a gunman opened fire on a July Fourth parade in Highland Park. Friday’s scheduled events will be the first formal opportunity to grieve the deaths of two beloved grandfathers and a former synagogue preschool teacher who were shot Monday in the affluent northern Chicago suburb. Services are scheduled for 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, 88-year-old Stephen Straus and 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza. Robert E. Crimo III has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder in the mass shooting. Prosecutors say they also expect charge him with attempted murder; More than 30 people were also wounded in the attack.