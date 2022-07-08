UK Labour leaders cleared over ‘beergate’ meal with team

LONDON (AP) — British police say they will not be fining the two top leaders of the opposition Labour Party over a curry-and-beer meal with colleagues last year while Britain was under coronavirus restrictions. The local police force in Durham said Friday that it “will not be issuing any fixed penalty notices in respect of the gathering and no further action will be taken.” Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner both said they would resign if they were fined over the incident. Police said the gathering did not break rules because it was part of “reasonably necessary work.” Starmer had contrasted his promise to resign with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who refused to quit after he was fined over a lockdown-breaching party in his office.