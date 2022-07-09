EU, US urge North Macedonia to move forward on EU bid

By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES

Associated Press

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — In a joint statement, the European Union’s Foreign Affairs chief Josep Borrell and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have expressed support for the candidacy of both Albania and North Macedonia to join the European Union. The two diplomats welcomed a compromise proposal by French President Emmanuel Macron designed to overcome Bulgaria’s objections to North Macedonia’s candidacy. The proposal has been accepted by North Macedonia’s government but has sparked political tensions and violent nightly protests. In Bulgaria, a coalition partner helped topple the centrist government there, accusing it of “national betrayal” for its willingness to lift the country’s veto on North Macedonia joining the EU.