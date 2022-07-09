French women push to cement abortion rights after US ruling

By BARBARA SURK and JADE LE DELEY

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — The right to abortion in France has been inscribed in law for 47 years and enjoys broad support across the political spectrum. But more and more French women are asking: Could what happened in the U.S. happen here one day? The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to end women’s right to abortion has reverberated across Europe’s political landscape. It has thrust the issue back into public debate in France. French lawmakers have proposed several bills to enshrine the right to abortion in the French Constitution, including one by President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance. A recent poll in France showed that even far-right and conservative voters back the right to abortion.