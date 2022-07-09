Report: Iran arrests activist on state security charges

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s semi-official media are reporting that authorities arrested an influential pro-reform activist, saying he conspired to act against state security. A report by the Fars news agency early on Saturday said activist Mostafa Tajzadeh was taken into custody and charged with “gathering data and conspiracy to act against the country’s security.” The report said Tajzadeh was arrested on Friday afternoon. He spent years in prison following the disputed 2009 re-election of Iran’s hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and the turmoil that ensued. He is a well-known activist who has criticized the country’s top leader and high-ranking officials.