Srebrenica women honored for highlighting 1995 massacre

By SABINA NIKSIC

Associated Press

SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — After surviving the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in which over 8,000 of their male relatives were killed, women from the small town in eastern Bosnia have dedicated their lives to re-telling their trauma to the world. They formed a group, Mothers of Srebrenica, vowing to find, identify and honor the victims found in mass graves and bring those responsible for the killings to justice. Their crucial role in the long quest for justice and global understanding of Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II is being recognized as they gather in Srebrenica. On Monday, the 27th anniversary of the slaughter, the remains of 50 more newly identified Srebrenica victims will be laid to rest.