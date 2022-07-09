Sri Lanka opposition hopes to install new gov’t amid turmoil

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s opposition political parties will meet to agree on a new government. The move comes a day after the country’s president and prime minister offered to resign in the country’s most chaotic day in months of political turmoil. Protesters stormed both officials’ homes Saturday and set fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the nation’s economic crisis. An opposition lawmaker said all opposition parties combined could easily muster the 113 members needed to show a majority in Parliament, whereupon they will request President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to install the new government and then resign. The parties hoped to reach consensus Sunday.