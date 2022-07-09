Sri Lanka protesters storm president’s official residence

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Sri Lankan television report says that protesters demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign have forced their way into his official residence. Thousands of people took to the streets in the capital Saturday decrying the island nation’s worst economic crisis in memory. It was not clear if Rajapaksa was inside the residence but footage shot on mobile phones showed a large number of people inside the well-fortified house and on the grounds outside. Police had earlier fired tear gas at protesters as they moved toward the residence’s main gates. The protesters eventually broke through the barricades. Protesters blame Rajapaksa for the economic woes and have occupied the entrance to his office for three months.