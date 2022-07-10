A quiet memorial for Mexican ex-president Luis Echeverria

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The remains of former Mexican President Luis Echeverria have been cremated, after a quiet memorial service. Mourners were few for Echeverria, who was blamed for some of Mexico’s worst political killings of the 20th century. Juan Velásquez, the lawyer who defended Echeverria, said a memorial service was held at a funeral home Saturday for the ex-president and his remains were cremated Sunday. Echeverria died late Friday at one of his homes at the age of 100. Current President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the death Saturday. In his Twitter account, López Obrador didn’t give a cause of death for Echeverria, who governed from 1970 to 1976.