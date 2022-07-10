Blinken hits at ASEAN for lack of pressure on Myanmar

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is criticizing Southeast Asian nations for not doing enough to press Myanmar’s military government to return the country to the path of democracy following last year’s power seizure. But as Blinken lamented the lack of any progress in Myanmar he also moved to strengthen U.S. ties with key regional ally Thailand. It’s part of efforts to counter Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific. Speaking at a news conference in Bangkok, Blinken said it was “unfortunate” that repression in Myanmar was continuing nearly 18 months after the coup. And, he said he was disappointed that Myanmar’s neighbors weren’t applying pressure for it to end.