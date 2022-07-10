Spirit plane towed after brakes overheat, ignite

ATLANTA (AP) — Passengers aboard a Spirit Airlines flight from Tampa are safe after one of the plane’s brakes overheated and briefly caught fire upon landing in Atlanta. Airport officials said one of the brakes in the landing gear of Spirit Airlines flight 383 from Tampa ignited upon landing. Atlanta firefighters put out the fire. The airline said one of the brakes on the plane overheated. No passengers were injured. The airline said the plane will be temporarily removed from service for maintenance,