Fear up for Brazil’s heated election as party official slain

By DIANE JEANTET and MAURICIO SAVARESE

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The killing of a leftist party official allegedly by a supporter of Brazil’s president is raising fears of an increasingly violent campaign ahead of October’s highly polarized elections. Police say a federal prison guard shot a local official for the Workers’ Party over the weekend, and witnesses say the gunman shouted support for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. The incident shocked many Brazilians, while politicians worry about the risks of violence involving activists on both the left and right. Former leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leads Bolsonaro in opinion polls for the presidential race. Bolsonaro himself was nearly killed by a would-be assassin during his 2018 campaign.