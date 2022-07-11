Hong Kong mulls movement restrictions as COVID cases rise

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities are considering implementing a health code system in the city that would restrict the movements of those infected with the coronavirus and overseas arrivals, as infections rise again. The system is similar to that of mainland China, in which a red code completely restricts a person’s movement, a yellow code is for partial restriction, while a green code means freedom of movement. The colors would appear on Hong Kong’s risk-exposure app LeaveHomeSafe. Hong Kong’s health chief said Monday that if such a system is implemented, real-name registration would be required and those who test positive would be given a red code. Cases are on the rise in Hong Kong after the city battled its worst outbreak that killed over 9,000.