Poland marks WWII-era massacre by Ukrainian nationalists

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s leaders have marked the anniversary of the World War II-era Ukrainian massacre of Poles by stressing that only the full truth about the neighborly violence that Poland describes as genocide can strengthen and serve bilateral ties in the future. Historians say that more than 100,000 Poles, including women and even the smallest children, perished at the hands of their Ukrainian neighbours in a nationalist drive in areas that were then in southeastern Poland and are mostly in Ukraine now. Ukraine insists that the organization that coordinated attacks was fighting for Ukrainian independence. Poland has supported Ukraine strongly over its invasion by Russia but the 1942-45 violence still festers between them.