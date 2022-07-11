‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ member admits fraud

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A member of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” has pleaded guilty to a fraud conspiracy charge that could result in a prison sentence of over 11 years. Jennifer Shah entered the plea Monday in Manhattan federal court. She signed a plea agreement with prosecutors that carries a recommended sentencing range of 11 to 14 years behind bars. She told a judge that beginning in 2012, she participated in a massive telemarketing fraud for nearly a decade that prosecutors say cheated thousands of individuals nationwide. She said that she knew what she was doing was wrong and that many people were harmed.