SC Governor seeks to protect port from landmark’s pollution

By JAMES POLLARD

Associated Press/Report for America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina signed an executive order Monday seeking to protect the nation’s ninth-busiest port from pollution. Now a national historic landmark, a navy aircraft carrier that served in World War II and the Vietnam War is experiencing corrosion in its hull. The USS Yorktown’s corrosion could lead to the release of over 100 thousand gallons of fuel, severely damaging the ecosystem and local economy. The executive order directs the state’s Office of Resilience to study the cost of remediation efforts and remove all 140,000 gallons of fuel from the U.S.S. Yorktown.