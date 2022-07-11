Sri Lanka’s political chaos persists as crisis talks go on

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A political vacuum continues in Sri Lanka with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters angry over the country’s deep economic woes. Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign, according to the speaker of parliament. Opposition leaders are in talks to form an all-party government, an urgent requirement of the bankrupt nation to continue discussions with the International Monetary Fund. One lawmaker says main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and a former minister have been proposed for president and prime minister. In a video statement Monday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe reiterated that he will stay on until a new government is in place.