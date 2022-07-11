UN projects world population will reach 8 billion on Nov. 15

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations estimates that the world’s population will reach 8 billion on Nov. 15 and that India will replace China as the world’s most populous nation next year. In a report released Monday, the U.N. says global population growth fell below 1% in 2020 for the first time since 1950. The U.N. projects the world’s population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and a peak of around 10.4 billion during the 2080s. The report says more than half the projected increase in population up to 2050 will be concentrated in just eight countries: Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania.