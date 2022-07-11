Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:43 PM

West bows to Russian call for 6-months aid to Syrian rebels

By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Supporters of a one-year extension of humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to 4.1 million Syrians in the rebel-held northwest have given in to Russia’s demand for a six month extension, paving the way for approval of a UN resolution on Tuesday. Ireland and Norway, who sponsored the year-long extension that Russia vetoed last Friday, circulated a new draft resolution on Monday for a six-month extension of deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing until Jan. 10, 2023. The draft is almost identical to the Russia draft resolution that failed to get council support last Friday.

AP National News

Associated Press

Skip to content