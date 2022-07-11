West bows to Russian call for 6-months aid to Syrian rebels

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Supporters of a one-year extension of humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to 4.1 million Syrians in the rebel-held northwest have given in to Russia’s demand for a six month extension, paving the way for approval of a UN resolution on Tuesday. Ireland and Norway, who sponsored the year-long extension that Russia vetoed last Friday, circulated a new draft resolution on Monday for a six-month extension of deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing until Jan. 10, 2023. The draft is almost identical to the Russia draft resolution that failed to get council support last Friday.