3 charged in scheme to sell stolen ‘Hotel California’ lyrics

By JENNIFER PELTZ and TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A rock memorabilia dealer and two other men are charged with scheming to sell allegedly ill-gotten, handwritten lyrics to “Hotel California” and other hits by the Eagles. The men pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges, which between the three of them include conspiracy, criminal possession of stolen property and attempted criminal possession of stolen property. Their lawyers insist the three are innocent, characterizing it as a “civil dispute” over ownership. The trove of documents included Henley’s notes and lyrics for “Hotel California” plus two others from that Grammy-winning 1976 album: “Life in the Fast Lane” and “New Kid In Town.” The Eagles’ longtime manager thanked prosecutors for bringing the case.