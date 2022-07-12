Dozens dead, injured in Haiti’s capital in gang clashes

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Local officials in Haiti say dozens of people have died in four days of gang battles in a violent neighborhood of the capital. It is the latest eruption of bloodshed in a wave of inreasing violence sweeping Haiti. The deputy mayor in the capital’s Cite Soleil district said Tuesday that at least 50 people have been killed and more than 50 wounded since the fighting began Friday. The aid group Doctors Without Borders says thousands of people are trapped in Cite Soleil without drinking water, food and medical care. Violence has soared in Haiti since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated last July, with gangs fighting over territory and the government struggling to crack down.