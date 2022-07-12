Emmy surprises: ‘Squid Game,’ Dave Chappelle, ‘This Is Us’

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Emmy Award nominations announced Tuesday included some snubs and surprises, including “This Is Us” walking away forever without a top nomination and Nathan Lane making history as the most-nominated best comedy guest actor in Emmy history. Dave Chappelle’s special “The Closer” was nominated for variety special and directing for a variety special despite criticism over anti-transgender comments it included And Hulu’s buzzy true crime satire “Only Murders in the Building” was eligible for the first time this year and slayed with 17 nominations, including writing and outstanding comedy.