Hawaii national park gets land where ancient villages stood

By CALEB JONES

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island has been given new land in a deal that will protect and manage an ocean bay area that is home to endangered and endemic species and to culturally significant Native Hawaiian artifacts. The nonprofit Trust for Public Land national preservation group transferred its ownership of Pohue Bay and surrounding land to the National Park Service on Tuesday. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is home to the largest and most active volcanoes on Earth, Mauna Loa and Kilauea. Pohue Bay is home to endangered hawksbill sea turtles, green sea turtles, endangered Hawaiian monk seals and other species found only in Hawaii.