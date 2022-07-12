Mourners remember toddler’s mother for humor, love of family

By KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Mourners shared memories and tears during the funeral for the 35-year-old mother of a toddler who lost both of his parents to gunfire in the attack on a suburban Chicago Independence Day parade. Speakers pledged Tuesday to care for young Aiden McCarthy and ensure he shares in their memories of his mom and dad. Irina McCarthy and her husband, Kevin, died on the parade route in Highland Park on July Fourth. Strangers cared for Aiden in the chaotic hours following the barrage of gunfire that killed seven people and wounded more than 30. A photo of the boy’s round-cheeked face spread online. Authorities eventually reunited him with his mother’s parents, who had lost their only daughter.