Police: Man cut loose after crawling down pizza oven vent

LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia man became trapped in a kitchen vent above a pizza restaurant in an Atlanta suburb and had to be cut free by firefighters. Police say the man tried to crawl down through the vent from a strip mall roof into a Little Ceasars pizza restaurant in Lithonia. Brittany Davis says she arrived for work Tuesday at a nearby U.S. Army recruitment office when she heard a man yelling for help. Davis entered the Little Caesars restaurant where she spoke with the man. She says the man reported being in pain. Firefighters cut open the sheet metal vent and took the man to a hospital. The extent of his injuries was unclear.