Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south

By MARIA GRAZIA MURRU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military has reported destroying a Russian ammunition depot in southern Ukraine. The Ukrainian military’s southern command said Tuesday that a rocket strike targeted the depot in Russian-held Nova Kakhovka. That’s about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of the Black Sea port city of Kherson, which is also occupied by Russian forces. The nature of the strike suggested Ukrainian forces used U.S-supplied multiple-launch High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, to hit the area. Ukraine indicated in recent days that it might launch a counteroffensive to reclaim territory in the country’s south as Russia bombards the eastern Donbas region. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities say the death toll from a Russian strike on Saturday grew to 41.