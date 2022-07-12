UN limits aid to Syrian rebels to 6 months in a Russian win

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution extending humanitarian aid deliveries to 4.1 million people in Syria’s rebel-held northwest for just 6 months in a victory for Russia. Tuesday’s vote was 12-0, with the United States, Britain and France abstaining. Ireland and Norway had sponsored a resolution for a one-year extension vetoed by Russia but circulated a new draft Monday that provides for a six-month extension of deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing until Jan. 10. As Russia demanded, a further six-month extension after that would require a new Security Council resolution.