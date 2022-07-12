White House: To help salmon, dams may need to be removed

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Biden administration has released two reports arguing that removing dams on the lower Snake River may be needed to restore salmon runs to historic levels in the Pacific Northwest. The reports say replacing the electricity created by the dams is possible but will cost $11 billion to $19 billion. The reports were released Tuesday by the White House Council on Environmental Quality. Council chair Brenda Mallory says business as usual will not restore salmon. Her office is leading multi-agency efforts to restore “abundant runs of salmon to the Columbia River Basin.” Mallory cautioned that the Biden administration is not endorsing any single long-term solution, including breaching the dams.