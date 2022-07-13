2 candidates knocked out of UK Conservative leadership race

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press Writer

LONDON (AP) — Two candidates have been knocked out of the race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. That leaves six lawmakers battling to lead the Conservative Party and the country. Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi failed to reach the threshold of 30 votes by Conservative lawmakers needed to stay in the contest. The 358 Tory legislators will vote again on Thursday, and if needed further rounds of voting will take place next week until two candidates remain. The final two contenders will face a run-off vote by all Conservative Party members. The winner will automatically become prime minister, without the need for a national election.