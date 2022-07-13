Amid COVID worries, fist bumps for Biden — with exceptions

By AAMER MADHANI and JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will try to limit physical contact during his Middle East trip because of concern about rising COVID-19 cases. But the president swiftly reverted to his old-school, back-slapping ways after landing in Israel on Wednesday. He doled out a few fist bumps before he threw an arm around Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and shook hands with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The issue of contact comes amid intense speculation about Biden’s upcoming meetings in Saudi Arabia and whether he will shake hands with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. U.S. intelligence officials said the crown prince probably sanctioned the killing of a critic.