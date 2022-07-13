Cost-of-living crisis to hit women hardest, report says

GENEVA (AP) — The World Economic Forum reports that a cost-of-living crisis sparked in part by higher fuel and food prices is expected to hit women the hardest. The think tank behind the annual gathering of elites in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos says a hoped-for recovery from a ballooning gender gap hasn’t materialized as expected as the COVID-19 crisis has eased. The forum defines the goal of “gender parity” around four main factors: salaries and economic opportunity, education, health and political empowerment. Iceland, Nordic countries, New Zealand, Rwanda and Nicaragua got top marks in the forum’s ranking of gender parity.