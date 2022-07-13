Flight brings 181 Afghans from Pakistan to the Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says a group of 181 Afghans has arrived in the Netherlands on a chartered flight from Pakistan. The group is the latest to fly to safety in the aftermath of last year’s takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban. Most of the new arrivals left Afghanistan by crossing the border into Pakistan, where Dutch diplomats and the International Organization for Migration helped them reach Islamabad. The Dutch government said Wednesday the Afghans were unable to leave their country earlier because they did not have valid travel documents. Pakistani authorities allowed them in so they could travel on to the Netherlands.