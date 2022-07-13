Florida woman surprised by uninvited iguana, in her toilet

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman interrupted an uninvited guest in her bathroom on Saturday night. Michelle Reynolds told WSVN that she went downstairs to make herself a snack. She says after putting her popcorn in the microwave she went to use the bathroom and “opened the door and did a quick turnaround because I saw this thing in there and quickly shut the door!” The thing? An iguana. The reptile was unable to find its way out the commode so Reynolds had to enlist Harold Rondon of Iguana Lifestyles, a wildlife removal service, to rescue the little fella. Rondon said he has removed several iguanas from South Florida properties this year already. Rondon said he removed a Mexican spiny tail iguana from Reynolds’ toilet.